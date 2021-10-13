POTOSI, Wis. — Karen Marie (Bleile) Pitzen, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world suddenly on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the age of 57.
She was born to Leon and Marie (Wagner) Bleile on September 23, 1964. After graduating from Dubuque Senior High School, Karen went to Loras College and earned a degree in Business. Karen was united in marriage to Harry Pitzen on August 4, 2001. She has a son, Richard, and two stepchildren: Stefany (Joie) Muehlenbruch and Andy (Ashley) Pitzen. Karen loved to watch the Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers games. She also rooted for the Iowa State Cyclones. Karen liked to spend time on the computer, playing games, and keeping in touch with family and friends.
Karen is survived by her husband; a son and stepchildren; her grandchildren: Kaitlyn (Mitch), Kaden, Brayden, Maddie, Ashton, Easton, Jesalyn, Jaxyn, Jameson, and Landyn; She will be deeply missed by her mother, her siblings: Deb (Scott) Patton, Bob (Jadee) and Don (Roselle) Bleile; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson with Father Richard Leffler officiating. Burial will be in St. Andrew Cemetery, Tennyson. Family and friends may call on Friday, October 15, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the church where a 2:45 p.m. scripture service will be prayed. Friends may also call on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Potosi is entrusted with her care.