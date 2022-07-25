Dorothy Bastian, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, July 29, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: noon Friday, July 29 at the funeral home.
Thomas Becwar, Dodgeville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at the church.
John T. Brandemuehl, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at the church.
Patricia C. Driscoll, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Resurrection Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the church.
Frederick C. Fangmann, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Wendy J. Greene, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Celebration of Life: 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, Greenwood Cemetery, Galena.
Thomas J. Healey, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
William H. Howe, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Evergreen Cemetery, Prairie du Chien. Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. at the Barn Restaurant, Prairie du Chien.
Todd M. Koppes, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Lori A. Nelson, Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, with family sharing to follow at 6 p.m., Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street.
Laura K. Powers, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, July 29 at Cathedral of St. Raphael.
Vivian L. Quinn, Ann Arbor, Mich. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Ann Arbor. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, at the church.
Lawrence M. Richard, Mineral Point, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, Wis. Services: 11 a.m., Saturday, July 30, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
Naomi Webster, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg. Services: 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.