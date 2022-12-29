PEOSTA, Iowa — Ronald A. “Ron” Pitz, age 82, of Peosta, IA, completed his life’s journey on December 27, 2022, at home while surrounded by his loving family. To honor Ron’s life, family and friends are invited to join in food and fellowship from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at his Celebration of Life on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Thunder Hills Country Club, 16682 Thunder Hill Drive in Peosta. A time for sharing of memories will be held at 5:30 p.m. Burial will be at a later date.
Ron was born on February 20, 1940, in Epworth, IA, a son to Wilbert and Marie (Recker) Pitz. He raised his family on the farm where he grew up, and continued to work the land until his retirement. He was a proud early advocate for conservation farming practices. He is best remembered for his patience, strong work ethic, trustworthiness, integrity, and unwavering determination. He was known to be an upstanding citizen within the community on every level. Ron led by example and was a man of few words, but when he spoke, you wanted to listen. Ron was blessed to meet his beautiful bride, Janet Weydert, in their early years, and the couple went on to be blessed with many wonderful years together and a family of their own to raise and nurture into adulthood. Ron appreciated the concept of balance in all areas of life as well. His adventurous spirit led he and Janet on many exciting journeys throughout their lives together. Traveling was among their favorite activities, but Janet always appreciated Ron’s other passions too. An afternoon on the golf course, an evening working on his latest creation in the woodshop, a little time restoring a classic car, time spent with friends, playing with grandchildren, or even a relaxing day out for a bike ride; all in all, Ron had many talents, interests and experienced life to the fullest. It’s beyond heart-breaking to think of moving forward without Ron by our side. The love, lessons, and memories which he leaves behind will surely help to heal the pain we experience today, but we know and trust that Ron fought the good fight and in that we can find peace. Thank you, Ron, for never allowing the world to get you down and reminding us that each day brings new blessings along with it. We will miss and love you more than you could imagine and hopefully your immaculately dry sense of humor is well received by the angels who will be watching over you until we all meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Ron include his loving wife of 57 years, Janet Pitz, Peosta, IA; his four children, Jeffrey (Michelle) Pitz, Cedar Rapids, IA, Angela (Michael) Workman, Springfield, MO, Jessica (James) White, Hiawatha, IA, and Zachary (Holly) Pitz, Fond Du Lac, WI; his twelve adored grandchildren, Kate Pitz, Allison (David) Dohnalek, Erin Pitz, Andrew Workman, Claire Workman, Alexis Workman, Nikodimos White, Zoe White, Constantine White, Sydney Pitz, Caden Pitz, and Addison Pitz; his great-granddaughter, Chloe Dohnalek; his siblings, Robert (Dorothy) Pitz, Epworth, IA, LuAnn (William) Spiegel, Epworth, IA, Steve (Judy) Pitz, Cascade, IA, Karen Wendt, Epworth, IA, Mary (Mark) Brown, Charlottesville, VA, and Debbie Oberfoell, Hurst, TX; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Bonnie Pitz, Newton, IA, Elaine (John) Tracey, Cascade, IA, Jim (Donna) Weydert, Peosta, IA, Lois (Al) Laughlin, Epworth, IA, John Weydert, Dubuque, IA, Joyce Horsfield, Epworth, IA, Tom (Donna) Weydert, Farley, IA, David (Judy) Weydert, Dubuque, IA, Jerry (Marty) Weydert, Dubuque, IA, John (Marilyn) Kettmann, Dubuque, IA, Marlene Kramer, Farley, IA, Joe Weydert, Dubuque, IA, and Bill (Janice) Weydert, Peosta, IA; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, David Pitz and Billy Pitz; his brothers-in-law, Jeff Oberfoell, Irwin Horsfield, Lloyd Kramer, and Gary Weydert; and his sisters-in-law, Jeanne Weydert and Kathy Weydert.
In lieu of flowers, a Ronald A. Pitz memorial fund has been established which will be distributed among his favorite charities.
Ron’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for all of their professional and compassionate care of Ron and his family.
