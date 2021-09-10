Barbara Durey, 82, of Dubuque, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

