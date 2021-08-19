GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Gayle Kahle, age 98, of Guttenberg, IA, died peacefully Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at River Living Center in Guttenberg with family at her side. She was born on May 5, 1923, the daughter of George and Grace (Hansel) Moser at the family’s farmhouse in Osterdock.
Gayle attended Bethel School at Osterdock through 8th grade and graduated from Guttenberg High School in 1940. Gayle taught country school for 2 years and later attended Pites Beauty Academy and operated a beauty shop in Colesburg and Guttenberg. On September 26, 1946, Gayle married Levern Kahle and together they farmed until moving to Guttenberg in 1968. After moving to town Gayle worked at the Guttenberg Care Center and dispatched for the Guttenberg Police Department. Gayle was an avid reader and a master at cooking and crocheting. She was also an active TOPS member since 1972 and truly enjoyed the friendships she had there.
Gayle entered heaven leaving behind her grandson Isaac Eulberg; sister in law, Maureen Moser of London England and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Gayle was preceded in death by her parents; husband Levern; brothers, Virgil, Duane & Roger Moser
In Lieu of flowers and all styles of sympathy memorials can be directed to the Guttenberg Public Library, St. Croix Hospice or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg, IA. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 21, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Guttenberg, IA. Funeral service will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 21, 2021, Rev. Michael Ashman officiating. Interment will be at Guttenberg City Cemetery.