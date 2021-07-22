William F. Bolant, Montfort, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort, and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Montfort. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Duwane Duwe, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, Trinity Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
George Frye, Dubuque — Visitation: 3:30 to 6 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Loretta V. Hahn, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 2:45 p.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Services: 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Barbara A. Holub, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, St. Peter’s Temple Hill Church, Cascade, Iowa. Services: 1 p.m. today at the church.
Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Gahanna, Ohio — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Thomas G. Morgan, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City; and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 23, at the funeral home. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Arthur Nefzger, Earlville, Iowa — Graveside services: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Earlville.
Clarice I. Nicol, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Savanna. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Daniel J. Nugent, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, St. Joseph Key West Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Daniel W. Schmit, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Ellen Swansen, Fort Dodge, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Asbury, Iowa.
Mary Ann Wagner, Zwingle, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Lawrence Church, Otter Creek, Iowa.
Dorianne Walsh, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.