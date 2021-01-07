EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Joseph L. “Joe” Rosemeyer, 96, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away Monday afternoon, January 4, 2021, at ManorCare Health Services in Dubuque.
Joe was born on a farm west of Hazel Green, WI, on February 15, 1924, the fourth son of Francis (Frank) and Lucilla (Runde) Rosemeyer. He attended grade school at St. Joseph School at Sinsinawa and St. Mary’s in East Dubuque. Joe attended East Dubuque High School for three years, later he earned his GED, and subsequently was awarded his diploma from East Dubuque High School. He enlisted in the Coast Guard in 1942 and served in the South Pacific for 14 months. Joe was honorably discharged in 1946.
He married Violet E. “Vi” Wetter in 1959 at Nativity Church in Dubuque. She preceded him in death on April 7, 2011. Joe worked for Myers-Cox Company for 33 years and later for Honkamp Krueger P.C. part-time.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Parish and its Holy Name Society, American Legion Post #787, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars #7976 both of East Dubuque. Joe enjoyed hunting and fishing, along with many sand bars while boating on the Mississippi River.
Surviving is a brother, Francis (Pearlie) Rosemeyer, of East Dubuque; a sister-in-law, Theresa Wetter; a brother-in-law, Bruce (Lynn) Wetter; and many nieces and nephews.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers and their wives, Norb (Rita), Lloyd (Mildred), and Vincent (Alice) Rosemeyer; two sisters, Rita (Jack) Allgeyer and Mary (Tom) Fluhr; two brothers-in-law, Milton Wetter and Kenneth (Leola) Calonder; three nieces, Jill Kamm, Vickie Vaughan and Susan (Tollefson) Rosemeyer, of Davenport, and two nephews, Anthony “Tony” Rosemeyer and Robert Calonder.
Joe wishes to thank all of his friends for all the good times he has had over the years. You made life a big joy for me. “Thank you”.
In lieu of flowers, a Joseph L. Rosemeyer memorial fund has been established.
