Marjorie Jean Steiber, 91, of Lansing, Iowa, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Thornton Manor, Lansing, Iowa.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at United Methodist Church, Lansing, Iowa, with a visitation two hours before services from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Rev. Sedar Wembonyama will be the officiant. Inurnment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lansing, Iowa. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing, Iowa, is helping the family with the arrangements.