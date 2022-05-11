STUART, Iowa — Lynn Marie (Heiderscheit) Baskin Schlindwein, of Stuart, Iowa, and formerly of Dubuque, passed peacefully on Dec. 6, 2021, in the company of her loving family. She was 62.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dick” F. Schlindwein. They were married in 1995. Lynn was also preceded in death by her parents, Joseph J. and Marian E. (Maas) Heiderscheit, and her brother, Richard P. Heiderscheit. Lynn is survived by her sons Matthew T. Baskin of Pagosa Springs, Colo., and Andrew G. Baskin, his wife, Amanda, and their daughter, Esme, of Earlham, Iowa. Lynn is also survived by her siblings David (Brenda) Heiderscheit of Texas, Mary Jo “Heidi Tigges (Brian O’Reilly) of Dubuque, Carol Burkel of Texas, Jack (Carole) Heiderscheit of Dubuque, Dee Ann (Steven) Poole of Missouri and Kris (Ted) Urbowicz of Massachusetts. Lynn is also survived by Dick’s children Tom (Karen) Schlindwein of Wisconsin, David (Johnny) Schlindwein of Iowa, Liz (Craig) Robley of Minnesota and Kathy (Eric) Dagle of Dubuque.
Lynn was passionate, successful, artistic and loved by everyone who met her. Her quick smile and easy laugh were warm and welcoming. She used her passion and drive to run a successful home-based business called Star Print Solutions. Her artistic talent helped propel her success as a businesswoman and entrepreneur as she did business across the United States and with U.S. Air Force units. Lynn, along with two sisters, survived breast cancer. Lynn was actively engaged in fighting breast cancer as she participated in the yearly Susan G. Komen Relay for Life fundraiser in cities such as Des Moines, Dallas, Boston and Honolulu. Looking to make an even greater impact in the breast cancer fight, Lynn became a founding member of the Iowa Army of Pink. Lynn dedicated her time, energy and skills toward dense breast legislation and education. Her efforts along with others aided in the passage of Patty’s Law, which requires patients be notified of dense breast tissue along with their mammogram results. Dense breast tissue can hide a breast cancer diagnosis.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life for Lynn 3-7 pm May 13 at the Bridge East Room at Eagle Point Park in Dubuque. A funeral will be held at 11 am May 14 at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton, Iowa. Calvary Cemetery is located north of town on Mission Avenue.