WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Roman J. “Buck” Bertling, Jr., 91, of Worthington passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. Thursday prior to the funeral service. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville with burial at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Worthington. Mike Martin will officiate.
Roman was born on April 27, 1931, in Worthington, the son of Roman “Jazz” and Rose “Lola” (Digman) Bertling. He graduated from St. Paul High School with the Class of 1948. He enlisted in the Navy from 1951 — 1955, serving on the Battleship USS Iowa. Roman’s dream was to raise beef cattle and farm full-time. Roman worked nights at the Dubuque Pack for 12 years and farmed during the day, eventually quitting his night job and farming full-time. He married Margaret Trenkamp on January 30, 1965, in Dyersville. Roman and Margaret farmed in the Worthington area their entire lives.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret, children: Steve Bertling of Myrtle Beach, SC, Tom Bertling and Mike (Amy) Bertling, both of Worthington; grandchildren: Noah, Anna, Cara Bertling of Worthington and Megan (Will) DeBoard of North Liberty; great grandchildren: Declan, Gavin, Jaxon and Brinley DeBoard; siblings: Betty Ockenfels of Iowa City and Donna Manternach of Monticello; sisters-in-law: Mary Bertling of Dyersville, Donna Snitker of Waukon, Mary Trenkamp of Dubuque, and Pat Trenkamp of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Charles Bertling, and several in-laws.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
