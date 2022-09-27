WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Roman J. “Buck” Bertling, Jr., 91, of Worthington passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. Thursday prior to the funeral service. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville with burial at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Worthington. Mike Martin will officiate.

