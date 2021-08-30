Arnold Brookens Telegraph Herald Aug 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LANCASTER, Wis. — Arnold Brookens, 79, of Lancaster, died on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster, where a service will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lancaster-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Ask Amy: Traumatized friend now causes more concern A life remembered: North Buena Vista man made his mark quietly With board's approval, man plans to convert former Dubuque salon to restaurant, office space Kim K. Renier Ask Amy: Grandparents resent entitled child’s drama