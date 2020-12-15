Thomas W. Spear, Jr., 56, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on Thursday December 10, 2020, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Des Moines, IA.
Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday December 16, 2020, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Dubuque, with Pastor Jonathan Crawford officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by members of the Dubuque Marine Corps League. The funeral will be live streamed on The Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the Church. Due to the Coronavirus, masks, social distancing and occupancy restrictions will be observed.
Tom was born August 27, 1964, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Wilma (Wehrspann) & Thomas W. Spear, Sr. He graduated from Stephen Hempstead High School, class of 1982. Stationed in San Diego, CA, Tom proudly served our country with the U. S. Marine Corps from August 1982 to August 1986. His military involvement led him to see and live in other parts of the world, such as Korea, Taiwan and Japan.
He had a strong drive and work ethic, spending most of his career in sales, and was a very successful businessman. Most recently, Tom owned and operated Fire Safety Technologies, of which he poured his heart into.
On September 22, 2007, Tom married the love of his life, Debra (Adams) Weber. Together, they enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends and shared their love of music. Tom loved to give Deb a hard time and certainly knew how to make her laugh.
The center of his world was his family. He was blessed with two sons and gained three more. Together, Tom & Deb blended a family of “his, hers and ours.” In Tom’s eyes, family wasn’t defined by blood and he treated all five of their sons as his own. He was also blessed with five beautiful daughters-in-law and was the proud Papa of 14 grandchildren whom he loved with all his heart. He was fondly given the name “Uncle Big Shot” by many of his nieces and nephews for his big heart and constant generosity and support.
A lifetime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Tom was a man of strong faith. He found his love for music by singing with his family in church at a young age. This is one of the many places he shared his amazing and beautiful musical talents which he will be remembered for.
In social gatherings, Tom was the life of the party. He was known to sing and play his guitar, share funny jokes and always had the best dish to pass. He loved the outdoors and was an avid sports fan. In his free time, Tom enjoyed a good game of golf or cheering on his favorite teams including the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Chicago Bears and Cubs. He could also be found in the stands supporting his grandchildren, nieces and nephews with pure love and pride.
Tom will be missed immensely by all who knew him. His big smile and mischievous laughter will never be forgotten. Our hearts are breaking but we know Heaven’s choir gained a good one.
Surviving are his wife, Debra; five sons, Ryan (Michelle) Spear, Jeff (Shelley) Spear, Doug (Dawn) Weber, Matt (Sarah) Weber, all of Dubuque, and Christopher (Jennifer) Weber, of Galena, IL; 14-grandchildren, Kaylee, Harper, Bella, Jordin, Jasmine, Jaxon, Brennan, Genevieve, Brooklynn, Brayden, Matilyn, Evalyn, Cassidee and Mason, and one on the way; his sisters, Kris Kunkel, Deb Husemann and Ellen (Jeff) Hermanson; his brothers-in-law, Dave (Tina) Adams and Don (Kim) Adams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Wilma; siblings, Jackie (Jim) Shireman, Rick Spear, and an infant sister, Kathy; and his brother-in-law, Rudy Husemann.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the V. A. Clinics and Hospitals in Dubuque, Iowa City and Des Moines for the wonderful care given to Tom throughout his recent health complications.
In lieu of flowers, a Thomas W. Spear, Jr Memorial has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.