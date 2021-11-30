Dorothy M. Gabrenja, 98, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at St. Joseph The Worker, where a funeral Mass will follow.

Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you