Charlotte M. (McMillion) Jess, 85, of Bellevue, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Ramsey Village in Des Moines.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Burial will be in First Presbyterian Cemetery in Bellevue.
Charlotte was born June 9, 1934, in Charmco, West Virginia, the daughter of George and Marie (Summerfield) McMillion. She lived in West Virginia and Ohio and moved to Bellevue while in high school. Charlotte graduated from Bellevue High School in 1952, then married Kenneth “Kenny” Jess on May 29, 1953, he passed on August 26, 2019.
Charlotte and Kenneth lived in Bellevue most of their lives, but lived in Platteville, Wisconsin, for a short time in the late ‘50s and most recently in Des Moines, Iowa. Charlotte worked at Clinton Engines, Savanna Army Depot, as a secretary for Leo Reistroffer and attorney Erwin Stamp in Bellevue. She worked 25 years as a secretary at Bellevue High School until retiring in 1996.
Survivors include her children, Nancy (Kevin) Metz, of Des Moines, and Thane (Pam) Jess, of West Des Moines; granddaughters, Alexis Laslo, of Clive, and Olivia Laslo, of Des Moines; a great-grandson, Malone Slothhower; sisters, Betty Marshik, of Rockville, Maryland, and Nancy Eckrich, of Mt. Airy, Maryland; sister in-law, Joan Jess, of Bellevue; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth; siblings, Bernice, Gene, and Clarence; a granddaughter, Claire Ann Laslo; and numerous sisters and brothers in-law, nieces and nephews.
A memorial fund has been established in Charlotte's memory.