William “Bill” Demkier, 70, of Dubuque, left on his eternal fishing trip on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, as a result of heart complications.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Rd., Dubuque. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home beginning at 12 noon.
Bill was born January 16, 1950, in Dubuque, the son of Harold and Dorothy (Schneider) Demkier. On August 9, 1969, he married the love of his life, Sandra “Sam” Seiler in Bellevue, IA. They literally have been in each other’s pocket since they were teenagers and their love for one another was like no other.
Bill’s passion for hunting and fishing, and Sam’s passion for fishing, lead to them owning and operating Cygnet Lake Camp in Minaki, Ontario, Canada, for over 25 years. Upon retirement they built a cabin on the lake and continued spending summers there, as their heart was always in Canada. Bill’s most enjoyable times were spent with friends and family doing what he enjoyed most, this led to many lifelong and new friendships over the years. While Bill loved all of his family equally and treasured each and every one of them, one of his most talked about memories of Canada was when his two nieces, Chelsey and Courtney, who were 4 and 7 at the time, spent the summer with them learning how to fish. Bill’s famous saying for years after was “I wished there was a pill I could give those girls to keep them little.”
Bill is survived by his wife and lifelong fishing partner, Sam Demkier; his two brothers, Bob (Paula) Demkier and Paul (Judy) Demkier, both of Dubuque, who were his loyal hunting and fishing partners; one sister, Pat (Al) Roth, of Dubuque, who was known to bake his favorite molasses cookies; one brother-in-law, Gary Seiler, of Bellevue; one sister-in-law, Shirley Cornwall, of Bellevue; and many treasured nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his proud parents, Harold and Dorothy, and his beloved labs Coal and Simba. Also, preceding Bill in death are his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gene and Bonnie Cleveland; and his brother-in-law Carl Cornwall.
