WINDSOR, Colo. — Edith Lucile “Edie” Bruehahn, 84, of Windsor, Colorado, passed away May 29, 2021.
She was born August 6, 1936, to Henry and Leone (Rowe) Moore in Shullsburg, Wisconsin.
She graduated from Shullsburg High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
On November 11, 1961, she married Allen “Sonny” Bruehahn.
In 1969, she moved to Dubuque, Iowa, where she lived until 2015. She then moved to Windsor, Colorado.
She worked for the Shullsburg Bank from 1960 to 1968, and the University of Dubuque from 1970 to 1998. Edie was a member of Saint Luke’s United Methodist Church from 1969 to 2015.
She is survived by her daughters, Beth (Chris) Munson and Lisa (Charlie) Propernick; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Edie is preceded in death by her husband, Allen “Sonny” Bruehahn; sister, Donna Gile; brother-in-law, Bill Gile; and her parents, Leone Haffele and Henry Moore.
