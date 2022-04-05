HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Bernard “Bernie” A. Maiers, 78 of Holy Cross, Iowa passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Accura Healthcare of Cascade, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 9-10 a.m. prior to funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Noah Diehm will officiate. Military honors will be accorded by the Scherrman-Peterson American Legion Post #656.
Bernard was born on June 6, 1943 in Holy Cross, Iowa, the son of Peter and Bertha (Clemen) Maiers. He graduated from Holy Cross High School in 1962. In 1966 Bernie enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War for two years in Germany. He married Mary “Connie” Gaul on July 20, 1968 in Luxemburg, Iowa. Bernie worked for John Deere for 10 years and then drove semi and dump truck until his retirement in 2007.
Bernie enjoyed serving his community as a fireman, EMT and CPR instructor for 42 years and loved to help people. He also was a Holy Cross city council member for multiple terms. He served as the post commander for the New Vienna VFW for the past 6 years and also was a past commander for the Farley American Legion.
Survivors include his children: Kim (Rob) Brimeyer of Holy Cross, Tammy (Matt) Nauman of Cascade, Scott (Jenny) Maiers of Iowa City, Kenny Maiers of New Vienna; grandchildren: Cody and Morgan Brimeyer, Braden and Alyssa Maiers, Carson and Ella Nauman, siblings: Katie (Roger) Steffen of Luxemburg, Maggie Bockenstedt of Earlville, Carol Lattner of Key West, in-laws: David (Carol) Gaul of Guttenberg, Donald (Deb) Gaul of Dubuque, Marlene (Bill Hosch) Koppes of Cascade, Diane Maiers of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Connie, siblings: Joe (Shirley) Maiers, Annie (Dave) Krapfl and Rosie (Greg) Helle, Dave Maiers, in-laws: Vernon Bockenstedt, Verna (Ray) Greenwood.
The family would like to thank Sherry Kelchen ARNP and Dr. Whalen for all their years of care for Bernie these last several years.
