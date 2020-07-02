Rita Louise Kueter, 90, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center.
A service will be held at a later date.
Rita was born February 26, 1930, in Dubuque County, the daughter of Ben and Rose Nickel Schmitt. On October 18, 1950, she married Robert G. Kueter at St. Clements Catholic Church, Bankston, IA. He preceded her in death on November 18, 2010. She was employed at Wahlert High School as a study hall supervisor for 10 years. She then went on to be a proofreader for Carlisle Graphics for 20 years. Rita was also a member of Church of the Resurrection, where she volunteered many years at the church and the school. She was an avid Cubs fan, loved animals and enjoyed playing games with her granddaughters.
Survivors include three daughters, Sharon VanAcker, of Senoia, GA, Cindy (Dave) Kuker, of Des Moines, and Debbie (Dave) Keck, of Punta Gorda, FL; three granddaughters, Cortney (Alan) Taylor, Alison (Alex) Stockseth, and Emilie (Tanner) Keeker-Zirbel; one great-granddaughter, Madelyn Taylor; and one brother-in-law, Jerry Niederhauser.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Melvin Schmitt; two sisters, Eileen Klein and Gerry Sanner; two sisters-in-law, Betty Schmitt and Denise Niederhauser; and three brothers-in-law, Wayne Kueter, Ralph Klein and Bill Sanner.
The family would like to thank Jessica at Hospice of Dubuque and the entire Stonehill Staff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family and they will be given to some of Rita’s favorite charities.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
