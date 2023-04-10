Caroline P. Feldmann, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green, Wis.
V. Jean Fox, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, Erickson Funeral Home, Darlington. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington.
Catherine Gansemer, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Dyersville.
Edith J. Goedken, Muscatine, Iowa — Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, Mount Calvary Cemetery Chapel.
Howard Haigh, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road.
Raymond J. Hayes, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 14, Dawson Funeral Services, Maquoketa. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek.
Emmet P. Hefel, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 3:45 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, Resurrection Church.
Barbara Johnson, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Lloyd F. Konrardy, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Louis R. Manders, St. Catherine, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with a wake service at 3:45 p.m., today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, St. Donatus Catholic Church.
Harriet Merchant Sullivan, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 2:45 p.m., today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, Holy Family Catholic Church New Mellaray.
Jude C. Milbert, Dyersville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. today, 7 Hills Brewery, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
M. Darlene Millard, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, St. Philomena Catholic Church, Belmont, Wis. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Charlotte A. Muehl, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
JoAnn Ryan, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 13, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, Resurrection Church.
Leonius Skaar, Footville, Wis. — Services: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, Sinsinawa Mound.
Kathryn Sloan, Dubuque — Visitation: 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Scott D. Soppe, Cedar Rapids, Iowa — Celebration of life: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, Worthington Community Center.
Carla M. Stockel, Fort Myers, Fla. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, April 14, St. Francis de Sales Church, Hazel Green, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Harriet Sullivan, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, April 10, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, Holy Family Catholic Church, Peosta.
George W. Tharp, Waterloo, Iowa — Service: 3 p.m. Friday, June 23, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
Virginia A. Walz, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with parish rosary service at 3:45 p.m., today, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove Township, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
