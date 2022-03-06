Judith A. “Judy” (Kohl) Jacobs, age 83, of Dubuque, passed away at 10:58 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
To celebrate Judy’s life, family and friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 4:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, with Rev. Phillip G. Gibbs officiating. Entombment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Judy was born on January 3, 1939, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of William and Eleanor (Mason) Kohl Sr.
Judy attended school in Dubuque. She married Arnold Jaeger Jr., on August 23, 1958, but he would sadly pass away after only 8 short years together on June 24, 1967. She would later marry Richard “Dick” Jacobs on November 15, 1969, at St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque. Dick passed away on October 22, 2020, just short of 51 years of marriage. Judy was always a hard worker and was employed as an Avon representative for 43 years, along with working at the Midway Hotel for 24 years. She was a very faith filled woman and a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, the Eagles Club and the Foresters. In her free time, Judy enjoyed going bowling and fishing and spending time at the cottage in Waupeton. She also liked to play Bingo, try her luck at the casino, and travel the country seeing the sights. Judy loved her country music and was still going dancing a few weeks ago. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and love her.
Those left to cherish Judy’s memory include her children, Kenneth “Ken” Jaeger, Cuba City, WI, Laura Kruser, Dubuque, IA, Linda (Roger) McClain, Hillsdale, MI, Annice Parkin, Peosta, IA, June Cupps, Dubuque, IA, Richard “Rick” Jacobs Jr., Dubuque, IA and William “Bill” Jacobs, Dubuque, IA; her 16 grandchildren; her 30 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Janice Smith, Galena, IL, William Kohl Jr., Dubuque, IA, Donald (Sue) Kohl, Dubuque, IA, Dennis (Rose) Kohl, Dubuque, IA and Thomas Kohl, Dubuque, IA.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Arnold Jaeger, Jr. and Richard Jacobs; a son, Arnold “Buddy” Jaeger III; a granddaughter, Faith Kirkpatrick; 2 sons-in-law, Sam Parkin and Tim “Weasel” Cupps; and her brother-in-law, Charles Smith.
Judy’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque for their kindness and compassionate care of mom in her final hours. Also a special thanks to all of her friends and relatives who have been there for her throughout the years.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Judy’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Judy Jacobs Family.
