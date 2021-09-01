Bonnie Jean Molid Telegraph Herald Sep 1, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bonnie Jean Molid, 67, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4th, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a funeral service will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Fire destroys motor home in Dubuque Ask Amy: Family rift calls for firm boundary Biz Buzz: New Epworth business a hit; Galena recreation business opens; expanded dining at Dubuque casino Prep volleyball: Mustangs rally past Rams in 5-set thriller Prep volleyball: Western Dubuque makes quick work of Wahlert