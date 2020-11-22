Dominique Lynn Westphal, 50, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and enveloped in love, on November 12, 2020, at Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque.
The Memorial Service for Dominique will be at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, with Rev. Dr. Kristian Kincaid officiating. Burial will be in Minnesota at a later date. The service will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Dominique was born September 3, 1970, in Rosemount, Minnesota, the daughter of Charles and Linda (Blom) Westphal. Dominique lived her life full of grace and faith, an inspiration to all who had the privilege of meeting her. She loved reading and horses, both representing freedom and a beautiful escape from the worries of life. She loved the music of Josh Groban and her Iowa State Cyclones, her years spent in Ames developing friendships that spanned her lifetime. More than anything, Dominique loved God and her family — living vicariously through stories about nieces and nephews that she adored and a faith that only grew stronger as she fought an unforgiving disease, Multiple Sclerosis.
She is survived by her parents, Chuck and Linda Westphal, of Dubuque; brother, Corey (Stephanie) of Madison, Wisconsin; and sister, Tiffany (Alan), of Kansas City. She has seven nieces and nephews who brightened her life in ways they do not yet realize — Paige, Max, Marah, Finn, Tate, Theodore and Mason — all of whom will now know there is a special angel looking over them throughout their lives.
A special thanks to the staff at Sunnycrest Manor who Dominique loved and considered an extended family. Their compassion and support during her final journey will be forever remembered. Dominique touched so many lives through her strength, courage and unfaltering faith and will live on by those who exemplify the same grace in her honor.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque.
