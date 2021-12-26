CUBA CITY, Wis. — Richard V. “Rick” Schromen, age 43, of Cuba City, WI, passed away unexpectedly at 7:20 p.m., on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at his home.
To celebrate Rick’s life, family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, WI. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the church, with Rev. Bernard E. Rott officiating. Burial will be at a later date following cremation in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Kieler. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Rick was born on July 7, 1978, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Vincent “Bill” and Debra “Debbie” (Schildgen) Schromen.
Rick graduated from Southwestern High School in Hazel Green. He was currently employed with Thompson Truck and Trailer in the parts department. Rick was his dad’s best friend. When it was discovered that Rick had been suffering with Type 1 diabetes and then learned how to manage it is when he finally found his way. His love for riding the ATV trails and belonging to the clubs became his passion. Rick knew that he had to take care of his health so with a snap of a finger he pushed away all the unhealthy...for example, he never had another sip of alcohol again. He was witty, charming, quiet and loved his family fiercely. He loved teasing his cousins and grandma. He loved his brother Jesse and was in awe of the wonderful person Jesse married (Kelsey). His heart turned all soft when it came to his niece and nephews (Jayden, Vayda, and Ruzek). We started to do all the what ifs, etc....but ultimately the Good Lord had a plan for him and us. Forever, our hearts will hurt, but the love that family and friends have shown us has brought us the comfort needed to somewhat make this bearable. Love is too small a word to describe our feelings for you Rick. Rest in peace, Rick.
Those left to cherish Rick’s memory include his parents, Bill and Debbie Schromen, Kieler, WI; his brother, Jesse (Kelsey) Schromen, Gilbert, AZ; his niece and nephews, Jayden, Vayda and Ruzek, Gilbert, AZ; his maternal grandmother, Patricia Mulvehill, Kieler, WI; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Rick was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Vincent Richard and Ruth Schromen; his maternal grandfathers, Mark Mulevehill and James Schildgen; and his godfather, Philip Schromen.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Rick’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Rick Schromen Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com