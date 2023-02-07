William “Bill” John Meyer, 95, of Dubuque, died Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for William will be 10:30 am Friday, February 10, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Dennis Quint as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6.
Recommended for you
William was born April 5, 1927, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Leo “Chief” Peter and Florence Messing Meyer. On July 8, 1950, he married Shirley Jane Sinhold in Dubuque, Iowa.
He graduated form St. Columbkille’s High School in 1945 and attended college at Loras College in Dubuque. He was a graduate of Dale Carneige School of Managements.
Bill served in the United States Navy from 1944 until 1946 where he was stationed in Manilla during WWII. Bill was a lifetime member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus #510, and Kiwanis Club. He was a member of the American Legion for 75 years where he served as the commander in 1995. He was one of the original members of the Lacoma Golf Course, refereed basketball for 35 years, was a member of the Dubuque Pack (DuPaco) Supervisors Group, and Holy Name Society of St. Patricks. Bill is also in the Kiwanis Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame and the Dubuque Fast Pitch Softball Hall of Fame. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye, Chicago Cubs, and Bears fan. He also enjoyed golfing with all of his friends over the years.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley of Dubuque; two children, Michael (Tammy) Meyer of Madeira Beach, FL and Amy (Todd) Merry of Norcross, GA; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jeanette Schwartz of Dubuque and Betty (Tony) Callahan of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Gary W. Meyer, grandson, Adam Meyer, brothers, Jim (Ginny) Meyer and Leroy (Rosie) Meyer, sister, Pearl (Howard) Buckley, and brother-in-law, Frank Schwartz.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church or the American Legion Post #6.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Bill’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.