Regina A. Ankrum, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 9, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Gerald W. Bollant, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, St. Mary’s Catholic Church hall, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Bernice Ehlers, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Rosemary J. Gluege, Livingston, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Livingston United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Grace D. Kirsch, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Carole M. Kueper, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Gerald R. Leahy, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Mary I. McDermott, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Mabel E. Moore, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Donna M. Myers, Livingston, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 2, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 3, Livingston United Methodist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Richard A. Patters, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mary Ann Savolt, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Maribeth Stair, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 7, Lord of Love Lutheran Church, Galena, Ill. Service: Noon Friday at the church.
Daniel F. Sullivan, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 6, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque.