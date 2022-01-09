James Hirsch Telegraph Herald Jan 9, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James Hirsch, 78, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Private burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Brian C. Busch Investigation into Dubuque woman's death remains ongoing Ask Amy: Singleton does the chicken dance at wedding 2 dead, 2 injured in Jo Daviess County crash Jean M. Fassbinder