GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Sherri Ann Westemeier, passed away peacefully to a beautiful sunset Thursday December 2, 2021 at the age of 53.
Sherri was born to Elaine (Schlueter) Westemeier Biermann and Daniel Westemeier on March 20, 1968, which she shared with her grandmother, Loretta Westemeier.
Being born and raised in Guttenberg, Sherri was baptized, confirmed and went to elementary school at St. Mary’s. She later graduated from the Guttenberg High School with the class of 1986. Sherri along with her sister owned and operated The Pup Hut during their high school years and Sherri later owned and operated The Pup Hut/Greaser’s for another 25 years with her husband. Sherri and Robyn Moser were united in marriage in 1995 and later divorced.
Sherri is survived by her parents, Elaine (Kurt) Biermann; sister, Tammy (Tom) Wagner; nieces, Danielle (Scott Goedken) Wagner & Olivia Wagner; brother, Jason Biermann and his children, Brittany, Jackson & Oliver; step-mother, Betty Westemeier; sister, Amber (Rick) Kelly and their children, Gabrial, Evan & Nathan; 3 grandnieces and 1 grandnephew.
Sherri was preceded in death by her father Daniel Westemeier; grandparents, Arthur and Berdina Schlueter & Leo and Loretta Westemeier; godmother & Aunt, Karen Schlueter Bischoff; 2 uncles, Ronnie & Harlan Schlueter and 2 aunts, Judy Saeugling & Joan Truex.
Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg, IA where the family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, December 9, 2021 and one hour before service at church. Funeral service will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 10, 2021. There will be a Private Family Burial following Mass.