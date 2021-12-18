Gary Lee Parker, 76, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be 9:00 am — 10:30 am Monday, December 20, 2021 at Church of the Nativity.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Gary will be 10:30 am Monday, December 20, 2021, at Church of the Nativity with Father Andy Upah as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Gary was born July 31, 1945, in Dubuque, the son of Lyle Max and Lorraine Lucille (Weber) Parker. On August 20, 2011, he married Leona K. (Baumhover) Ryan in Church of the Nativity.
Gary graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1964.
He worked at Dubuque Stamping Company then worked and retired as a tool & die maker at John Deere after 36 years.
Gary enjoyed hunting for elk and deer and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He enjoyed watching westerns and Perry Mason. Gary adored his dog, Schultz and enjoyed spending time with his lovely wife.
Survivors include his wife, Leona of Dubuque, one son, Richard (Tracy) Parker of FL, one daughter, Lisa (Wayne) Lynch of FL, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one brother, Robert (Charlene) Parker of AZ, one sister, Lorinda Steinberg of FL; his step-children, Monica (John) Kurtz, Chris (Christina) Ryan, Deb (Kelly) Campbell and Dan (Kristy) Ryan; 16 step-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; two nieces and four nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Lauren Spect.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
The family wishes to extend their deep appreciation to Dr. Whalen and his support staff at home dialysis, the ER medical team at Unity-Point Finley Hospital and Hospice of Dubuque for their excellent care of Gary.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.