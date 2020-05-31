HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Mary B. Stangl, 59, of Hazel Green, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Monroe Clinic Hospital in Monroe, WI.
A private family service will be held at Nativity BVM Catholic Church in Menominee, IL, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Mary was born on September 24, 1960, to Elmer & Dorothy (Timmerman) Kaiser. She attended St. Joseph’s Elementary School and graduated from Southwestern High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Gerald L. Stangl, on August 29, 1980. She worked as a CNA and switchboard operator at the Sinsinawa Mound for 6 years. She loved babies and most of all, being a stay-at-home mother. Mary enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, playing board & card games, Bingo, cooking big family dinners, family fishing trips, gardening, holiday decorating, canning, sight-seeing and music. She played the melodica and percussion in the Sinsinawa Strings. As a farm girl, she grew up loving horses and had many beloved pets that were very dear to her. In later years, she loved bird watching and coloring ornate pictures and greeting cards. She was a member of the St. Joseph’s Choir and active in the school as secretary, CCW President hosting the Deanery Meeting, of which she was very proud, and the parish library committee. At Nativity BVM, she was a choir member and played the chimes, St. Anne’s Society, a member of the Menominee Hags, BVM school board and she helped with the school’s hot lunch program, Halloween party and with her husband Jerry, cleaning the school, variety show skits and school band. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mary is survived by her husband, Jerry; 6 children, Luke, of Dickeyville, WI, Joseph (Misty), of Dubuque, IA, Eric, of Hazel Green, WI, Theresa (Casey) Deininger, of Hazel Green, WI, Alexander (Edith), of Fitchburg, WI, Anna Stangl, of Platteville, WI, and Charlie Murphy, of Dubuque, IA; 2 brothers, Bill (Judy) Kaiser and Samuel Kaiser; 13 grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and several others she considered her children.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Mary B. Stangl Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home; c/o: Mary Stangl Family; BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.