ASBURY, Iowa — Diane Lou Berlage, 76, of Asbury, died Sunday, December 19, 2021, at West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Church of the Resurrection.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Diane will be 11:00 am Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Philip Agyei as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Diane was born March 30, 1945, in Bellevue, IA, the daughter of Floyd and Viola Hingtgen Roeder. On May 1, 1965, she married Dennis Henry Berlage in Bellevue, IA. He died on August 15, 2014.
She was a secretary for the Holy Ghost lunch program and also worked with children in the Latchkey program for many years.
She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren at the family cabin in Northern Wisconsin, drinking coffee with the girls, afternoons socializing with her special neighbors, and flower gardening. Diane was a great woman and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her children, Shelly Blum of Cedar Rapids, IA, Steve (Donna) Berlage of Asbury, Heather (Don) Weig of Dubuque; nine grandchildren, Josh, Brianna, Kaylee, Alex, Ryan, Kayden, Nick, Grace and Taylor; one great-grandchild, Elsie; siblings, Barb Roeder and Bob (Rose) Roeder both of DeWitt, IA, Cheri Griebel and Gary (Katy) Roeder both of Bellevue, IA, Rick (Donna) Roeder of Dubuque, Mary (Aron) Thielen of Victoria, MN; brother-in-law, John (Marilyn) Berlage of Metamora, IL; and sisters-in-law, Donna Berlage and Darlene Griebe both of Galena, IL.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.
A special thank you for the care she received by Dr. Engelman and his staff.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Diane’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.