Ione Marie Smith, 90, of East Moline, Ill., formerly of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away peacefully at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa, on Saturday morning, February 15, 2020.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Saint Raphael’s Cathedral, with Rev. Gregory Bahl officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9 a.m. Friday at the church until time of Mass. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, is in charge of arrangements.