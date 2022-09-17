LOST NATION, Iowa — Gregory “Sam” McGonegle, 70, of Lost Nation passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2022 at Crestridge Care Center in Maquoketa.
A public graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Lost Nation. Dawson Funeral Services is caring for his family at this time. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.
Gregory Owen McGonegle was born on June 29, 1952 in Iowa to Joseph and Margaret (McAndrews) McGonegle. He earned his GED through the local community college. He farmed with his father and brother Joe for many years “Sam” enjoyed playing the lottery, going to the movies and traveling with his friends in their semi-trucks. Sam had been a client of Community Care and Imagine the Possibilities for many years until moving to Crestridge in March of this year.
Those left to cherish his memory are four sisters; Julie Knoepp of Franklin, TN, Mary (Ron Aldridge) McGonegle of Traverse City, Michigan, Peg McGonegle of Dallas, TX, Jane (Dan) Lawrence of Monticello, two brothers; Paul (Jane) McGonegle of Grand Mound, John McGonegle of Iowa City and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers; Marty, Joe and Richard McGonegle and a sister Sara Brandon.
Cards of condolences may be mailed to Dawson Funeral Services Po Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362.
