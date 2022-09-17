LOST NATION, Iowa — Gregory “Sam” McGonegle, 70, of Lost Nation passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2022 at Crestridge Care Center in Maquoketa.

A public graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Lost Nation. Dawson Funeral Services is caring for his family at this time. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.