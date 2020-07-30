Robert H. “Bobby” Soppe, 68, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on July 27, 2020, at ManorCare.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Rev. Steve Garner officiating and military honors by the United States Army, Iowa National Guard. Family and friends may gather after 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home until time of service. Private family burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Robert was born on March 9, 1952, in Savanna, IL, the son of Irene Felton and Robert Soppe. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and worked as a self-employed roofer and sider.
Bobby was the best bartender in Dubuque and had everyone in stitches with his wonderful sense of humor.
He is survived by his mother, Irene Dement; his son, Christopher Soppe; siblings, Renee (Wade) Johnson, Ruth Jurisic, Cindy (Masa) Campton-Iwasaki, Wendy (Ray) Schickel, Terry (Laura) Dement, and Glenn Dement; his former wife, Patti Williams; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Soppe; his sisters, Rose Marie Soppe and Connie Dement; brothers, John Soppe and Dean Dement; and his stepfather, Harold Dement.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at ManorCare for all the wonderful care they gave to Bobby.