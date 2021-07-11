Roger James “Red” Bergfeld Sr., 70, of Dubuque, left this world on Friday, July 9, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. His battle with serious lung and heart issues showed his strength and courage in facing life challenges head on without complaint. He stayed strong until the end.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Saint Raphael Cathedral with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the Iowa Army National Guard and the American Legion Post #6. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with a parish wake service at 4 p.m.
Roger was born on September 26, 1950, in Dubuque, the son of James and Clara (Behnke) Bergfeld. He grew up in Epworth and graduated from Western Dubuque High School. Roger married the love of his life, Denice McDermott, on Jan. 10, 1970, at Saint Raphael Cathedral. He then served in the U.S. Army from February 1970 until September 1971. Upon returning to Dubuque, he worked for several construction companies until starting his 30-year career at Dubuque John Deere Tractor Works. He was a member of the UAW Local #94 and the Harley Owners Group “HOG”.
He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, hunting, camping, a good drink with good friends and anything to do with family, especially time with his grandchildren and their many activities.
He is survived by his wife, Denice; his son, Roger James (Victoria Wilcox) Bergfeld Jr.; his daughter, Trica (Jim) Brokus; grandchildren, Sarah Brokus, Megan Brokus and Benjamin Bergfeld; his sisters, Linda (Steve) Hefel and Rhonda (Randy) Kramer; and brothers, James Bergfeld and Terry (Kelly) Bergfeld; along with his aunts, uncles and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Roger John Bergfeld; and in-laws, Michael and Rosemary McDermott.
The family would like to thank the many health care professionals who cared for Roger over the years, especially Dr. Mark Janes.