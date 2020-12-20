CASCADE, Iowa — Eugene N. Hoffmann, 88, of Cascade, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation for Eugene will be held after 9 a.m. until time of services on Monday, December 21, 2020 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade. Per CDC guidelines, social distancing will be followed and masks required. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, with full military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528. Anyone wishing to send memorials to the family may address them to: Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN; Eugene Hoffmann family, P.O. Box 430, Cascade, Iowa 52033.
He was born on May 16, 1932, in Bellevue, Iowa, son of John S. and Isadore (Sieverding) Hoffmann. He received his education in the Bellevue-area Schools. He was an Army veteran, having served in the Korean War.
On June 20, 1959, he was united in marriage to Shirley Stecklein at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cascade. He was a mechanic for Art Pape Transfer and Tauke Transfer for many years until retirement. He enjoyed fishing, polka music and especially spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a member of St. Matthias Parish, Cascade American Legion Post #528 and the Cascade Sportsman’s Club.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Hoffmann, of Cascade; five sons, Jerry (Karen) Hoffmann, of Dyersville, Marty (Linda) Hoffmann, Chris Hoffmann and Dave Hoffmann (special friend Lisa), both of Cascade, and Kurt Hoffmann, of Chicago; five grandchildren, Justin (Amanda) Hoffmann, Sarah (Matt) Cooksley, Jordan Hoffmann, Paige (Dave) Peyton and Mallory Hoffmann; five great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Hoffmann, of Bellevue; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rollie and Theresea Stecklein and Barbara Stecklein, both of Cascade, Marian Stecklein, of Bellevue, Jim Goblirsch, of Sleepy Eye, MN, Judy and Allen Westhoff, of Portland, OR, and Ed and Shirley Stecklein, of Monticello; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Carl Hoffmann; a sister, Rita Hoffmann; his father and mother-in-law, Ed and Martina Stecklein; sisters and brothers-in-law, Madonna Otting-Tucker, Bill Otting and Lavern “Roger” Tucker, Elmer (Marina) Lehmann, Clem Stecklein, Mary Eileen Stecklein, Lloyd Stecklein and Jane Goblirsch.
