Brian F. Orcutt, 78, of Cathedral City, CA, died January 4, 2021.
There will be no services available.
Brian was born in Dubuque, IA, son of Fay and Dorothy Orcutt. He left Dubuque in 1960 and enlisted in the navy, serving on the USS Coral Sea aircraft carrier as an Interior Communications Electrician. He often talked about running the movie reel on the ship, which he enjoyed immensely.
After the navy, he moved to San Bernardino, CA, working for NCR, later moving to the Palm Springs, CA, area.
He was united in marriage to Karon Dorchester on October 14, 1972.
In 1977 he opened Desert Cash Register which was in operation until his passing.
Brian will be remembered as a kind man, always trying to help if you were down on your luck.
Brian enjoyed going to the movies and playing his accordion, (especially if he got the opportunity to do so for family and friends). He loved the Palm Springs area, showing people the sites when they came to visit. His favorite visitor was his grandson and together they enjoyed amusement parks, movies and going out for ice cream.
Brian is survived by his daughter, Shannon (Brian) Brunscheen and one grandchild, Chase, all of whom reside in Dyersville, IA; four siblings, sister, Lois Trausch-Wolfe, of Dubuque, IA; twin brother, Bruce Orcutt, of Dubuque, IA; sister, Shelby (Ronald) Olsen, of Tipton, IA; brother, Loren (Callie) Orcutt, of West Jordan, UT; brother-in-law, Robert Dorchester (Christine Robinson), of San Diego, CA; nieces and nephews, Forrest Trausch; Claudette Betts; Paul Trausch; Jon Olsen; Fay Olsen; Shane Orcutt; Jason Dajdumrongwood; Justin Dajdumrongwood; Ashley Thanyaseri.
He was preceded in death by his wife Karon in 1974; his parents Fay and Dorothy Orcutt; parents-in-law Bob and Gloria Dorchester; brother-in-law Joseph Wolfe; sister-in-law Patty Orcutt; sister-in-law Sharon Dajdumrongwood; brother-in-law Scott Dorchester.
A special mention to Jim & Mary Smith, Craig Mason and cousin Paul Lembke. Thank you very much for being such good friends to Brian, you will forever be remembered for your friendship and kindness.