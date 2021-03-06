PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Richard N. “Dick” Hoffmann, 87, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at home.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis., with Pastor Larry Lloyd officiating. Services will be livestreamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. A public visitation for friends will be held from 4 to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. The family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit and that you practice social distancing.
Richard was born on September 23, 1933, in LaMotte, Iowa, the son of Theodore and Loretta (Herbst) Hoffmann. He served in the United States Army from 1955-1957 during the Korean War.
Richard was employed as a semi-truck driver for over 25 years. During his younger years, he helped his father on the farm. Richard enjoyed motorcycle rides and in his later years, he enjoyed riding his tricycle.
Survivors include his daughter, Julie Symons; two sons, Steve (Mary Jo) Hoffmann and Brian Hoffmann; siblings, Floyd (LuEtta) Hoffmann, Clementine Hoffmann, Erma (JJ) Decker, Kenny Hoffmann and Mary Lange; a sister-in-law, Mary Jane Hoffmann; and three grandchildren, Jessica, Kyle and Kane.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Sylvester Hoffmann; and a brother-in-law, Edmond Lange.
The family wishes to thank Richard’s doctors, Hospice of Dubuque, and friend, Nancy Jackson.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.