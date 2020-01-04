Jean Marie Ley, 85, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital with her family at her bedside.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. To honor Jean’s life, a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. directly following the visitation at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service with Deacon Mike Ellis officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Jean was born February 2, 1934, in Dubuque, the daughter of George and Margaret (Greenwood) Dunwoody. On August 26, 1961, she married Donald L. “Stretch” Ley at Resurrection Catholic Church. Together they shared many years of marriage before Stretch preceded her death on August 5, 2012. In her younger years, she enjoyed mowing her lawn and going gambling on the boat. Jean loved to cook — some would even say she was an excellent cook. Later in life she enjoyed playing cribbage and cards, as well as watching the Chicago Cubs. She also was very passionate about politics and adored her pets.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Edward (Kelli) Allen, Kenneth (Amy) Ley, Jeffrey Ley and Donald (Carol Boleyn) Ley Jr., all of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Cris Allen, Travis Allen, Crystal Allen, Jessica (Cory) Schaeckenbach, Noah Ley and Jackson Ley; her great-grandchildren, Nehemiah Benevides, Isaiah Benevides, and another due in June; a brother, Jimmy Dunwoody; a sister, Mary Ann Dunwoody; brother-in-law, John Ley; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, David Allen; infant daughter, Linda; and her husband’s parents, Clarence J. and Mary “Mae” (Kotopis) Ley; sister, Joanne (Tony) Beaver; sister-in-law, Bonnie Dunwoody; and a brother-in-law, Kenny Ley.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
