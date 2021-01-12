CASCADE, Iowa — Edgar J. Turnis, 81, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Ennoble Manor in Dubuque, Iowa.
A visitation for Edgar will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will be held in St. Paul’s Cemetery in Worthington, Iowa.
He was born September 7, 1940, in Dyersville, Iowa, son of Fred A. and Marie C. (Ostwinkle) Turnis. He is a 1959 graduate of the former St. Paul’s School in Worthington, Iowa. He farmed until retiring in 1991. Edgar was also known as a Toy Vendor.
He is survived by relatives; and is preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be given to Camp Courageous in Edgar’s name.
