Pamela C. “Pam” Strehlow, 70, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 5:45 pm on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Pam will be at 6:00 pm Monday, September 18, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Bob McDonell officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West at a later date.
Pamela was born December 15, 1952, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Ralph and Marlice (Moede) Strehlow. Pam grew up in East Dubuque, graduating from East Dubuque High in 1970. She then graduated from St. Luke’s School of Nursing in 1972. Pam worked in nursing in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Tennessee. After her career in nursing she worked in a program in Tennessee training CNA’s and later working in retail sales and management. Pam loved painting ceramics, making hook rugs, and traveling. Her favorite trip was being able to watch a night launch in the family section at Cape Canaveral in Florida.
Survivors include her best friend, supporter, and spouse of 42 years, Pamela Mullin of Dubuque; her brother-in-law, Joseph E. (Rita) Mullin of Glen Ellyn, IL; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the team at Mercy for their care.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Pamela’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.