Pamela C. “Pam” Strehlow, 70, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 5:45 pm on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.

Recommended for you