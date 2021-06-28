LeRoy Bettcher, 89, of Dubuque, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, is assisting the family. Only private family services will be held. Memorials can be to LeRoy Bettcher Memorial Fund.
LeRoy was born on August 4, 1931, in Dubuque, the son of Reynold and Agnes (Mettille) Bettcher.
He married his childhood sweetheart, Jeanette Gottschalk, on January 21, 1950, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
LeRoy worked at Mettille Sheet Metal for 43 1/2 years before turning his passion of horses and rodeo into a business by opening Longhorn Saddlery with his wife, Jeanette, in 1968.
LeRoy loved the outdoors. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, and building airplanes. In 2006, he was inducted into the Iowa Horseman’s Hall of Fame for his outstanding contributions to the progress of the horse industry.
He is survived by his son, James “Jim” Bettcher; grandchildren, Travis Bettcher and Chelsea (Meg) Mitchell; siblings, Delores Correll, of East Dubuque, IL, Judy (Tom) Bauer, Kathleen “Katie” Deutmeyer, Lester (Sue) Bettcher and Roger “Buck” (Janice) Bettcher, all of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; daughter-in-law, Leesa Bettcher; and siblings, Loretta Williams, Milton Bettcher, Linda Bettcher, Clarence Bettcher and Wilfred “Willie” Bettcher.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Unity Point Health, as well as Paramount Ambulance and Hospice of Dubuque.