DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Richard A. “Dick” Schultz, 73, of Dickeyville, Wisconsin, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Ennoble Manor, Dubuque, Iowa. There will be no funeral service at this time. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Dick was born on June 1, 1947, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Louis and Wilma (Miller) Schultz. He married Elaine Behrens on June 20, 1970 at First Presbyterian Church in Miles, Iowa.
Dick was employed at Geisler Brothers, Dubuque, until his retirement. He was a hard worker and loved his family. Dick was a member of the Goose Lake, Iowa 4-H, Isaak Walton League and Ducks Unlimited, both of Clinton, Iowa. He was an avid bowler throughout his life and enjoyed collecting Terry Redlin artwork.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine; two sons, Jonathan (Alecia) Schultz and Brian (Kelli) Schultz, both of Dickeyville; sisters, Shirley Bentson, Hillsboro, OR, Jean Schultz, Iowa City, IA, JoAnn (Marc) Staino, Clackamas, OR, and Roxanne (Bobby) Rodden, North Liberty, IA; a brother, Ronald Schultz, Iowa City, IA; a stepsister, Barbara (Bob) Gettle, Coleta, IL; stepbrothers, Roger Immel, Des Moines, IA, and Joe (Bird) Immel, Charlotte, Iowa; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepmother, Lois (Immel) Schultz.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Ennoble Manor.
In lieu of flowers, a Richard A. Schultz Memorial Fund has been established.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.