GALENA, Ill. — Wayne C. Turner, 86 of Galena, IL passed away Friday, October 1, 2021, at his home. The funeral service will be 11 AM, Monday, October 11, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Friends may call from 1 to 4 PM, Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena where military honors will be accorded graveside by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193. He was born September 24, 1935, in Galena the son of Charles and Helen (Pascoe) Turner. Wayne graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1953. He married Mary Louise Green at the United Methodist Church, on June 15, 1963, and together they had three children, Colleen, Theresa, and Kevin. Wayne was a proud member of the US Army from 1955-1958, where he worked as a tank mechanic. After leaving the Army, Wayne utilized his mechanic skills at the Jack Schwirtz Chevrolet Dealership, Elizabeth, IL for thirty-three years. Later he worked at Kraft Foods, Galena, and during his retirement continued to work at other various jobs in Galena. Wayne was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He loved the outdoors and caring for his horses, tending his garden, and mowing his lawn. Wayne enjoyed country music and western movies, especially anything with John Wayne.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, two daughters, Colleen (Kevin) Gross of Minneapolis, and Theresa (Scott) Fox of San Diego and son, Kevin (Julie) Turner of Elizabeth; and grandchildren, Madison and Colton Fox and Celia and Brock Turner; his sisters, JoAnn Helms and Jean Morales White; and sisters-in-law, Roberta Turner, Joann Turner, and Sandra Thoeni, brother-in-law, David Streight, and special cousins, Betty (Arlyn) Oetting and Shirley (George) Bashaw; and many beloved nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Janet, and his brothers, Richard “Dick” and John “Jack” Turner, sisters-in-law, Joyce Hahn, Nancy Meneguin, and Patsy Streight and brothers-in-law, Maurice Hahn, Robert Meneguin, David Thoeni, Floyd Morales, Glen Helms, and Charlie White.
The family of Wayne would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, Galena Police Department, Jo Daviess County Dispatchers, Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, and Galena EMS.