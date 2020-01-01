It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carol A. (Massey) McCarthy on December 31, 2019, at her home in Asbury, Iowa, surrounded by her loving family.
A prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. today, with visitation to follow from 3 to 7 p.m. at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. McCarthy will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection, with Rev. Father Tom Heathershaw as the celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque at a later date.
Carol was born on September 17, 1942, in Madison, Wis., to the late F. Dillon and Ann Marie Massey. She moved to Dubuque as a child. On May 30, 1960, she married the love of her life, D. Joseph McCarthy. They enjoyed 50 years of love and laughter together before Joe’s death in 2010. Carol was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church while she and Joe raised their family. She later joined the parish family at Resurrection Catholic Church. She was a woman of strong and unwavering faith.
Carol leaves behind a loving family, including daughters, Kimberly (Tom) Bower, of Carmel, Ind., Kelly (Kyle) Neumann and Kris (Jim) Neyen, of Dubuque, and son, James (Marty Degroot) McCarthy, of Racine, Wis. Carol’s pride and joy were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was the most amazing Mimi to Tyler (Lauren) Neumann and their sons, Raylan and Crosby, Kassie Jo (Matt) Walz and their daughter, Lynnlee Jo, Morgan (Jordan) Siebel and Baby Boy Siebel (due in April) and Jackson and Sam Bower. She will be dearly missed in their lives; she will also be missed by brothers, Paul Massey and Gary (Kerry) Massey; sisters, Sally (John) Mescher, Karen (Paul) Olmstead and Sharon (Randy) Owens; sisters-in-law, Darlene McElwee and Vickie McCarthy; brothers-in-law, Carl (Carol) McCarthy, Roger (Joyce) McCarthy and Dennis (Judy) McCarthy; and an abundance of devoted nieces and nephews. Carol loved her family, she loved to shop, and she loved living near her many special friends at The Village Cooperative in Asbury.
In addition to her beloved husband, Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Dillon and Ann Marie Massey; her father- and mother-in-law, William and Alice McCarthy; aunt and uncle, Imelda and Harry Martin; brothers-in-law, David McCarthy, Dwight McCarthy, Raymond McCarthy, Don McElwee and Bill Leighty; sister-in-law, Katie Massey; best friend, Sandy Ranson; and several nieces and nephews.
Her children would like to recognize the special relationship their mother had with her sister, Karen Olmstead. Karen has been by Carol’s side throughout her life and most recently as a constant comfort during her last days. The family would also like to extend a special thanks to Sandy Cumpian, for her long-distance guidance and loving support, the parish of Resurrection Catholic Church for their spiritual support, the nursing staff at Mercy One for their many years of compassionate care, as well as the home care providers at Hospice of Dubuque for allowing her to spend her remaining days at home surrounded by love.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to Hospice of Dubuque.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Carol’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.