HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Debra J. Vonderhaar, 65, of Holy Cross, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at MercyOne in Dubuque, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross. A Eulogy and Sharing Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Burial will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date.
Debra was born on December 29, 1956 in Dubuque, the daughter of Walter and Rosemary (Morris) Wilhelm. She graduated from Senior High School in Dubuque with the class of 1975. Deb worked at Ertl’s for many years. She furthered her education at NICC for computer programing and began working at McKesson as a programmer. She later worked at FS in Dubuque and she retired in 2011. Debra loved being with her family. Her grandchildren were her life. She spoiled them with snacks, toys and candy. Deb loved to shop, she was always looking for a sale. She had a heart of gold and nine lives.
Survivors include her children: Tiffany (Philip) Moser of Colesburg, Heather (Owen Boge) Vonderhaar of Earlville, Tony Vonderhaar of Holy Cross, four grandchildren, Drew and Kenzie Moser, Elise and Paxton Boge, fiancé, Dave Bries of Epworth, step-children, Ryan (Danielle) Bries, Stacie (Knut) Morken, sisters, Karon Adams, Sheryl Wilhelm, Sue Skala and Mary Kann and her brother-in-law, Robie (Amy) Vonderhaar.
She was preceded in death by her parents, parents -in-law, Leonard and Margaret Vonderhaar, husband, Steven Vonderhaar, sisters, Kathy Walburn, Lou Wilhelm, Linda Ludovissy, brother-in-laws, Randy and Jimmy Vonderhaar.
The family would like to thank Dr. Janes and the staff at MercyOne ICU for their exceptional care for Debra during her illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.