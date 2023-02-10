BALLTOWN, Iowa — Helen M. Schmitt, age 83, of Balltown, passed away at 4:08 p.m., on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center surrounded by her loving family. To honor Helen’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 468 Balltown Road, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 2:30 p.m. There will also be visitation on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at church. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at St. Francis of Assisi Church with Rev. Tyler C. Raymond officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Helen was born on April 7, 1939, in Balltown, Iowa, daughter of Arnold M. and Lorene (Cummer) Gansemer.
Helen attended school in Balltown and went on to attend beauty school. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Ronald Schmitt, on October 10, 1959, at St. Francis of Assisi Church. The couple have 4 wonderful children together and celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary last year. Helen was a faith filled woman who was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church. She volunteered countless hours at the parish taking care of anything that needed to be done. Helen had a strong work ethic, a trait she passed on to her children. She helped out on the farm when she was young before going to work at Sorbo’s where she sewed baby clothes. After finishing beauty school, she worked in the salon at Roshek’s before opening her own salon in Balltown. She also drove school bus for the Western Dubuque School District for 24 years before officially retiring. Her community was very important to Helen. She helped out at Breitbach’s Country Dining wrapping silverware, answering the phones, and even made breakfast for all of the workers during the rebuilding process after the fires. In her free time Helen put her seamstress skills to work. Helen made clothes for all of the children and was a fantastic quilter who looked forward to spending time with her fellow “Sew Flakes”. She was an outstanding wife, mom and grandma who was always present for the kids and grandkids events. She was a wonderful woman who definitely made the world around her a better place. We will miss her tremendously!
Those left to cherish Helen’s memory include her husband, Ron Schmitt, Balltown, IA; her children, Kevin (Valorie) Schmitt, Dubuque, IA, Mark (Jean Ann) Schmitt, Ankeny, IA, Greg (Michelle) Schmitt, Winthrop, IA and Amy (Gary) McDonnell, Dubuque, IA; 11 grandchildren, Peter (Libbey) Schmitt, Rachel Schmitt, Mitchell (Belle) Schmitt, Laura (Kellen) Vance, Alicia (Matt) Klinehart, Marissa (Paul) Hunter, Jacob (Janel) Schmitt, Ryan Schmitt, Nathan Schmitt, Will McDonnell and Maggie McDonnell; 7 great-grandchildren, Liam, Eleanor Ruby “Nora”, Leighton, Kade, Kameron, Brooks and Westin; her siblings, Ruth Schuster, Balltown, IA, John “Jack” (Judy) Gansemer, Balltown, IA and Mike (Julie) Gansemer, Dubuque, IA; and her aunts, uncle and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Molly; 2 great-grandchildren, Keagan and Kendrick; a sister, Betty (Jim) Wilgenbusch; and a brother-in-law, Clete Schuster.
Helen’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jessica and Amy D., Stonehill Care Center and UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital for all of the care they provided for Helen. Also a heartfelt thanks to Mike and Cindy Breitbach for all of their friendship throughout the years.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Helen’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Helen Schmitt Family.
