BALLTOWN, Iowa — Helen M. Schmitt, age 83, of Balltown, passed away at 4:08 p.m., on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center surrounded by her loving family. To honor Helen’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 468 Balltown Road, where there will be a parish scripture wake service held at 2:30 p.m. There will also be visitation on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at church. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at St. Francis of Assisi Church with Rev. Tyler C. Raymond officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Helen was born on April 7, 1939, in Balltown, Iowa, daughter of Arnold M. and Lorene (Cummer) Gansemer.

