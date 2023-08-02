funeral services Funeral services Telegraph Herald Michelle London Author email Aug 2, 2023 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jerald L. Anderson, Dubuque — Memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.Michael J. Berg, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.Elaine E. Cooksley, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home. Recommended for you Jeanette D. Fondell, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, Resurrection Catholic Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.Madonna M. Hefel, Reinbeck, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.Marty Hill, Savanna, Ill. — Graveside memorial service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, Savanna Township Cemetery.Carolyn J. Hochhausen, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Cassville. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.Richard A. Kaiser, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 3, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Menominee. Service: Noon Thursday at the church.Dawn M. Kalmes, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, Happy’s Place.Angela J. Kaune, Saint Olaf, Iowa — Service: 10 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.Betty L. Kurdelmeyer, Monona, Iowa — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona.Elmer Schumann, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.Ronald L. Vorwald, Holy Cross, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, Holy Cross Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Michelle London Author email Follow Michelle London Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives