Anna L. Wood Telegraph Herald guest866 Jan 8, 2022

BAGLEY, Wis. — Anna L. Wood, 91, of Bagley, died on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. John's Catholic Church in Patch Grove, where a Mass of Christian burial will follow.Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, of Bloomington, is assisting the family.