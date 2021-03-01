Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Rosalie Glanz, BVM, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, March 4, Motherhouse Chapel at Mt. Carmel, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the chapel.
Mary E. Kennicker, Farley, Iowa — Graveside services: 10 a.m. today, St. Patrick North Garryowen Cemetery.
Loras N. LeConte, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, St. Joseph Key West Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Walter E. Neal, St. Catherine, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, St. Catherine Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 Wednesday at the church.
Victor A. Novander, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, Dubuque.
Tom Wienen, Galena, Ill. — Drive-through visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.