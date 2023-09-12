Nancy L. Estling, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday,
Sept. 16, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Memorial service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Mildred L. Glick, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Michael Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Recommended for you
Thomas A. Kerper, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, New Vienna Community Hall. Service: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 30 at the hall.
Therese E. Klaas, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, Community Evangelical Free Church, Platteville.
Thomas L. Knepper, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
James M. Kruger, Apple Canyon Lake, Ill. — 10
to 11 a.m. Wednesday,
Sept. 13, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Luanna J. Lytle, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Richard W. Molony, Bernard, Iowa — Wake service: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, St. Patrick Garryowen Church.
Audrey A. Okey, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, First Presbyterian Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Rose M. Spillane, East Dubuque, Ill. — Gathering: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the funeral home.
Marcella M. Travis, Dubuque — Parish Scripture wake service: 3 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 3:30 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, Sacred Heart Church.